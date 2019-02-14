Exciting Fassi to debut for Sharks, Bosch injured

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
Go

Exciting Fassi to debut for Sharks, Bosch injured

Aphelele Fassi, one of four youngsters making their debuts on Saturday, will start at fullback with Kerron van Vuuren, Khutha Mchunu and Phendulani Buthelezi.

Sharks' wing Aphelele Fassi is tackled by Bordeaux' scrumhalf Baptiste Serin during the Durban Challenge friendly rugby match between the Sharks of Durban and the Bordeaux-Begles at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, on August 17, 2018. Picture: AFP.
Sharks' wing Aphelele Fassi is tackled by Bordeaux' scrumhalf Baptiste Serin during the Durban Challenge friendly rugby match between the Sharks of Durban and the Bordeaux-Begles at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, on August 17, 2018. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Sharks are in Singapore ahead of the opening 2019 Super Rugby fixture against the Sunwolves, looking to get the season off to a positive and successful start on Saturday.

The Sharks coach confirmed that although Curwin Bosch has been starting at flyhalf in the pre-season warm-up matches and the plan was to continue playing him there for this match, he was unavailable to tour.

Other than that, there are no surprises in the team named to front up to the Sunwolves. Louis Schreuder, who missed last Saturday’s game due to illness, has returned and will lead the side on Saturday.

Aphelele Fassi, one of four youngsters making their debuts on Saturday, will start at fullback with Kerron van Vuuren, Khutha Mchunu and Phendulani Buthelezi all coming off the bench, having earned their positions in the match 23 following outstanding performances against the Lions and Bulls in the two pre-season hit-outs.

Kick off is at 12.55 pm.

Sharks:
15. Aphelele Fassi *
14. Sbu Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Robert du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder (c)
8. Daniel du Preez
7. Tyler Paul
6. Jacques Vermeulen
5. Ruan Botha
4. Hyron Andrews
3. Coenie Oosthuizen
2. Akker van der Merwe
1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements:
16. Kerron van Vuuren *
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Khutha Mchunu *
19. Gideon Koegelenberg
20. Phendulani Buthelezi *
21. Cameron Wright
22. Rhyno Smith

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA