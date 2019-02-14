Exciting Fassi to debut for Sharks, Bosch injured
Aphelele Fassi, one of four youngsters making their debuts on Saturday, will start at fullback with Kerron van Vuuren, Khutha Mchunu and Phendulani Buthelezi.
CAPE TOWN - The Sharks are in Singapore ahead of the opening 2019 Super Rugby fixture against the Sunwolves, looking to get the season off to a positive and successful start on Saturday.
The Sharks coach confirmed that although Curwin Bosch has been starting at flyhalf in the pre-season warm-up matches and the plan was to continue playing him there for this match, he was unavailable to tour.
Other than that, there are no surprises in the team named to front up to the Sunwolves. Louis Schreuder, who missed last Saturday’s game due to illness, has returned and will lead the side on Saturday.
Kick off is at 12.55 pm.
Sharks:
15. Aphelele Fassi *
14. Sbu Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Robert du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder (c)
8. Daniel du Preez
7. Tyler Paul
6. Jacques Vermeulen
5. Ruan Botha
4. Hyron Andrews
3. Coenie Oosthuizen
2. Akker van der Merwe
1. Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements:
16. Kerron van Vuuren *
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Khutha Mchunu *
19. Gideon Koegelenberg
20. Phendulani Buthelezi *
21. Cameron Wright
22. Rhyno Smith
