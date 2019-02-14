Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday

The power cuts will be implemented for a fifth consecutive day as the electricity provider battles to keep its generators online.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom will implement stage two load shedding on Thursday from 8am, the power utility has confirmed.

Eskom says that while there has been some improvement in its generation capacity, the system remains vulnerable.

The power cuts began on Sunday at stage two before being escalated to stage four on Monday after a number of generators went offline. Stage 3 load shedding was implemented in the following days as Eskom managed to return some generators online again.