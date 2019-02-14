-
-
-
-
-
-
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 38°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
The power cuts will be implemented for a fifth consecutive day as the electricity provider battles to keep its generators online.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom will implement stage two load shedding on Thursday from 8am, the power utility has confirmed.
The power cuts will be implemented for a fifth consecutive day as the electricity provider battles to keep its generators online.
Eskom says that while there has been some improvement in its generation capacity, the system remains vulnerable.
The power cuts began on Sunday at stage two before being escalated to stage four on Monday after a number of generators went offline. Stage 3 load shedding was implemented in the following days as Eskom managed to return some generators online again.
Popular in Business
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?15 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa to announce further steps on Eskom in Sona debate reply37 minutes ago
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps on Eskom fears, US inflation11 hours ago
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule3 days ago
-
Nugent: 'Leave Sars out of political battles'30 minutes ago
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingShedding2 days ago
