Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
Go

Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday

The power cuts will be implemented for a fifth consecutive day as the electricity provider battles to keep its generators online.

Light bulbs, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.
Light bulbs, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eskom will implement stage two load shedding on Thursday from 8am, the power utility has confirmed.

The power cuts will be implemented for a fifth consecutive day as the electricity provider battles to keep its generators online.

Eskom says that while there has been some improvement in its generation capacity, the system remains vulnerable.

The power cuts began on Sunday at stage two before being escalated to stage four on Monday after a number of generators went offline. Stage 3 load shedding was implemented in the following days as Eskom managed to return some generators online again.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA