Eskom bullish on ending load shedding as coal stockpile levels improve

Eskom says there has been some improvement in generation performance and that it now has more than 30 days of coal stockpiles left, despite the rain.

FILE: Surface coal mine transportation. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Surface coal mine transportation. Picture: Supplied.
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there has been some improvement in generation performance and that it now has more than 30 days of coal stockpiles left, despite the rain.

In November, concerns were raised when it emerged that five of Eskom's power stations had less than 10 days of coal stockpiles left.

Eskom's Andrew Etzinger: "We're in good shape, our coal stockpile levels are above 30 days, which is a big improvement since November/December and if we do continue on this trend we're certainly looking at eliminating load shedding in the next few days. Again we know the plant is unpredictable and therefore we can't commit an estimate at this stage [sic]."

Eskom has implemented stage two load shedding, which will last until 10pm tonight.

