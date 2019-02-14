Popular Topics
Egyptian lawmakers back changes that could keep Sisi in power till 2034

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdelaal said that 485 MPs of the 596-seat assembly voted in favour of the changes.

This file photo taken on 24 October 2017 shows Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi looking on during a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Sisi announced on January 19, 2018, that he will be a candidate in the presidential election due to take place in March. Picture: AFP.
This file photo taken on 24 October 2017 shows Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi looking on during a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Sisi announced on January 19, 2018, that he will be a candidate in the presidential election due to take place in March. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

CAIRO - The Egyptian parliament on Thursday approved in principle proposed constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to stay in power until 2034 and boost his control of the judiciary.

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdelaal said that 485 MPs of the 596-seat assembly voted in favour of the changes, comprising more than the two-thirds majority needed to pass the amendments.

The proposed changes will now go for a review in a parliamentary committee and then return to parliament for a second vote before they are presented for a national referendum expected before the middle of the year.

