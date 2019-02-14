EFF's Shivambu calls for inquiry to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims
Floyd Shivambu’s comments came after Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota accused Ramaphosa of selling him out to the special branch back in the 70s.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has called for an inquiry to investigate allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa was an apartheid “sellout”.
Shivambu made the call during a debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona).
MPs gathered for a second day on Wednesday to debate last week’s address by Ramaphosa.
Shivambu’s comments came after Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota accused Ramaphosa of selling him out to the special branch back in the 70s.
He said that South Africa can’t have an office of the president with such questions hanging over it.
"We want to officially recommended to you president that you should allow the Chief Justice to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate your involvement with Special Branch during apartheid and we do so because these allegations of your collaboration with the establishment is not coming for the first time [sic]."
President Ramaphosa will respond to the debate this afternoon.
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa to announce further steps on Eskom in Sona debate reply
-
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingShedding
-
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.