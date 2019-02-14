EFF's Shivambu calls for inquiry to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims

Floyd Shivambu’s comments came after Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota accused Ramaphosa of selling him out to the special branch back in the 70s.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has called for an inquiry to investigate allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa was an apartheid “sellout”.

Shivambu made the call during a debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

MPs gathered for a second day on Wednesday to debate last week’s address by Ramaphosa.

Shivambu’s comments came after Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota accused Ramaphosa of selling him out to the special branch back in the 70s.

He said that South Africa can’t have an office of the president with such questions hanging over it.

"We want to officially recommended to you president that you should allow the Chief Justice to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate your involvement with Special Branch during apartheid and we do so because these allegations of your collaboration with the establishment is not coming for the first time [sic]."

President Ramaphosa will respond to the debate this afternoon.