Deputy NPA boss Nomvula Mokhatla to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry
She will be the third of the NPA’s senior management, after Silas Ramaite and Willie Hofmeyr to testify at the public hearings.
PRETORIA – Deputy National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA) boss Nomvula Mokhatla is scheduled to testify at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Thursday.
Retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
Mokhatla was appointed as a deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions in December 2010 and has served under Jiba, Mxolisi Nxasana and Shaun Abrahams.
She would have witnessed the high-profile cases and the controversial decisions surrounding them, such as the Richard Mdluli and Johan Booysen matters.
Hofmeyr told the Mokgoro Inquiry that Jiba abused prosecutorial processes to deal with people perceived as obstacles to former President Jacob Zuma, an allegation strongly contested by Jiba’s legal team.
It’s unclear if Mokhatla will take such a strong line or serve up evidence in support of Jiba’s case.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
