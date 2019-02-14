DA retains strong Sea Point seat, fails to wrest Knysna ward from ANC

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the results from the by-election in Ward 4 show promising growth.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has failed to wrest control of a ward in the Knysna municipality from the African National Congress (ANC) following by-elections this week.

However, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the results from the by-election in Ward 4 show promising growth.

“In 2016, we got just over 6% in that ward [and] yesterday we got more than 26% despite the challenges, people still see us as a credible party that has something credible to offer,” he said.

In the Cape Town suburb of Sea Point, the DA retained ward 54, winning by a landslide, with 90% of the vote.

Meanwhile, the ANC has retained six wards in the Northern Cape where its ward councillors were expelled and ran as independents.

The party lost one of the by-elections held in the Sol Plaatje Municipality on Wednesday, losing to a former member now running as an independent.

The ANC's Northern Cape spokesperson Naledi Gaosekwe says it shows people have given the ANC the mandate to continue delivering services in an effort to create a better life for all.

“This does not exclude the ward we did not make it in, we will go back to ensure that those issues are addressed in those wards. We would like to thank ANC members and supporters for going out and voting for the ANC.”