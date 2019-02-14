DA loses Knysna ward to ANC in by-elections

Despite the defeat, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says there has been growth in Knysna.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has lost ward 4 in Knysna to the African National Congress (ANC) following by-elections on Wednesday.

Despite the defeat, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says there has been growth in Knysna.

“In 2016, we got just over 6% in that ward [and] yesterday we got more than 26% despite the challenges, people still see us as a credible party that has something credible to offer.”

In Sea Point, the DA retained ward 54 with 90% of the vote.

However, ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen says there’s growing support for the party.

“What is important is that a lot of people in Sea Point came out to vote for the ANC, that shows that our message of unity, a new dawn and building a new country is resonating with people all over the Western Cape and this country indeed.”

Meanwhile, the ANC has retained six wards in the Northern Cape where it's ward councillors were expelled and ran as independents.

The party lost one by-election held in the Sol Plaatje Municipality on Wednesday that was won by a former member now running as an independent.

The ANC's Northern Cape spokesperson Naledi Gaosekwe says it shows people have given the ANC the mandate to continue delivering services in an effort to create a better life for all.

“This does not exclude the ward we did not make it in, we will go back to ensure that those issues are addressed in those wards. We would like to thank ANC members and supporters for going out and voting for the ANC.”