DA heads to ConCourt to have president give reasons for executive decisions

The case stems from a High Court ruling two years ago, which found former President Jacob Zuma should have provided reasons for sacking Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is expected to hear arguments about whether the president should give reasons to the public for his executive decisions.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), which brought the application, believes that any decision must be rational.

Federal chairperson James Selfe: "There are a series of appointments that are made in government, sometimes these appointments can manifest as irrational and need to be set aside. We have seen a period of state capture where all sorts of executive decisions were made which needed to be reviewed and set aside."