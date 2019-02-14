Ramaphosa: 'They wanted me to be an askari, I refused'
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Mosiuoa Lekota's allegation that he was a sell-out during apartheid.
#Ramaphosa: I refused because when the police want you turn state witness; they want you to be an Askari and I refused. They eventually released me and again asked me to work with them. Still, I refused. #RamaphosaResponds #SONADebate— ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) February 14, 2019
President #RamaphosaResponds to the #SONADebate pic.twitter.com/aaNr8iGmK7— ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) February 14, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
EFF raises concerns over process of appointing new Sars boss
-
Architects disprove Vytjie Mentor’s description of Gupta residence
-
Mrwebi possibly misrepresented Dramat’s view on Mdluli case, inquiry hears
-
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
Ramaphosa to announce further steps on Eskom in Sona debate reply
-
Parliament sets date to debate Eskom energy crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.