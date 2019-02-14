Court expected to hear more details of alleged child abuse at Worcester farm

The 52-year-old woman who is accused of abusing at least two children on her farm made her second court appearance on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Details of alleged child abuse at a farm near Worcester will be revealed when the accused returns to court next month.

She's out on a warning and will be back in the dock on 13 March.

The woman now faces two counts of child abuse.

It's alleged that she restrained a 16-year-old girl with a chain around her neck for three days as punishment.

She's also accused of abusing her 15-year-old daughter.

The case was uncovered when authorities responded to a tip-off about the alleged abuse at the woman's farm.

It's been reported that the girls may have been punished by the woman for posts on Facebook.

Ten other children were found in the woman's care.