Two CT police officers arrested for business robbery
Court expected to hear more details of alleged child abuse at Worcester farm
KZN ANC deeply concerned after party member killed
[WATCH LIVE] Former Hawks head Anwa Dramat in Mokgoro Inquiry hot seat
[WATCH LIVE] Dennis Bloem returns to Zondo Commission
Eskom bullish on ending load shedding as coal stockpile levels improve
Two CT police officers arrested for business robbery
Court expected to hear more details of alleged child abuse at Worcester farm
KZN ANC deeply concerned after party member killed
[WATCH LIVE] Former Hawks head Anwa Dramat in Mokgoro Inquiry hot seat
[WATCH LIVE] Dennis Bloem returns to Zondo Commission
Eskom bullish on ending load shedding as coal stockpile levels improve
KZN ANC deeply concerned after party member killed
DA heads to ConCourt to have president give reasons for executive decisions
EFF's Shivambu calls for inquiry to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims
Ramaphosa to announce further steps on Eskom in Sona debate reply
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
Political analyst warns ANC of tensions in Sol Plaatje municipality
[OPINION] Ramaphosa's plans aren't enough to adequately tackle violent crime
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red card
[OPINION] Why South Africa's latest plan for Eskom could work
[OPINION] Students are protesting – again. Why it needn't be this way
[OPINION] Sona 2019, a good night for the president
SA currency breaches R14 to dollar as Eskom sours outlook
Eskom defends govt decision to bring in external engineers to probe crisis
Cosatu's Losi: 'Eskom must account for poor maintenance at power stations'
Halt operations at Kusile, Medupi, maintain existing stations, say economists
Cosatu calls for govt, Eskom to suspend IPP contract
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
Avril Lavigne learned from Lyme disease battle
Meghan Markle hounded like Diana? Hardly, British papers say
Directors of Netflix Catalonia documentary return award
Stuck in a rut this V-Day? Here are a few options to spice things up
Justin Bieber undergoing counselling
Rapper 21 Savage granted bond, to be released - lawyer
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SA
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 February 2019
It's a South African first! Listen to Primedia radio with Amazon Alexa
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthma
Vertonghen shines as Tottenham cruise past Dortmund
Asensio nets late Real winner as Ajax left to rue VAR decision
West Indies bowler Gabriel suspended after Root exchange
Man Utd, PSG face Uefa investigation after fan incidents
'Super tired' Pliskova fifth star to pull out of Qatar Open
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthma
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bail
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SA
[WATCH] Small businesses say Eskom's load shedding could cripple them
[WATCH] Power play: Eskom says load shedding won't be a daily thing
[WATCH] What to expect from the FNB Varsity Cup round 2
[WATCH] Newborn baby girl rescued from Durban drain
[WATCH] 2019 Grammys: A musical feast
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumph
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackouts
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC's BEE policy produced the Guptas'
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expert
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa's 1st Netflix original series
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youth
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi Motshegwa
Court expected to hear more details of alleged child abuse at Worcester farm
The 52-year-old woman who is accused of abusing at least two children on her farm made her second court appearance on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Details of alleged child abuse at a farm near Worcester will be revealed when the accused returns to court next month.
The 52-year-old woman made her second court appearance on Wednesday.
She's out on a warning and will be back in the dock on 13 March.
The woman now faces two counts of child abuse.
It's alleged that she restrained a 16-year-old girl with a chain around her neck for three days as punishment.
She's also accused of abusing her 15-year-old daughter.
The case was uncovered when authorities responded to a tip-off about the alleged abuse at the woman's farm.
It's been reported that the girls may have been punished by the woman for posts on Facebook.
Ten other children were found in the woman's care.
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bail
Case against Worcester woman accused of child abuse postponed
ANC councillor due in court over child rape allegations
WC one step closer to appointing first commissioner for children
Halt operations at Kusile, Medupi, maintain existing stations, say economists
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
Eskom defends govt decision to bring in external engineers to probe crisis
EFF's Shivambu calls for inquiry to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims
Gauteng residents warned of heavy rainfall, possible flooding
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
