Cosatu to meet with Ramaphosa over Eskom unbundling plans

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday to discuss the unbundling of Eskom.

The trade union federation has come out strongly against government for making the decision without consulting unions.

It’s widely believed that the move will result in many job losses.

Cosatu secretary general Bheki Ntshalintshali says the consultation process should have taken place before the president made the announcement on Eskom last week.

“It looked terrible to take a decision first and try to consult later. It just makes the negotiations difficult because now we are entrenched and we want to protect the decision that we have taken.”

Ntshalintshali says the federation is resolute in its determination to ensure the move does not threaten job security.

“The federation is not going to be discussing the nitty-gritty details of how many jobs are there if people are talking about the bloating of personnel et cetera. That will be dealt with with the union in the workplace, but Cosatu will be involved in the principle.”

Cosatu has also called for government to account for the lack of maintenance at critical power stations.

Meanwhile, Eskom says its coal stock days are approaching an average of 31 days - which is up from 24 days late last year.

The utility also says its plant performance and diesel supplies have improved substantially since the start of this week.

South Africans are battling a fifth consecutive day of power outages with stage two load shedding expected to last until about 10 pm.

