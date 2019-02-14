Cosatu’s Losi: 'Eskom must account for poor maintenance at power stations'
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said the federation will be seeking answers from the executive at Eskom, particularly about how it suddenly cannot justify load shedding.
DURBAN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi says that if the collapse of six generating units at Eskom was not a deliberate act of sabotage, management must account for poor maintenance at critical power stations.
Losi was speaking in Durban on the sidelines of one of on Wednesday’s nationwide marches against the current wave of retrenchments and unemployment.
She says that Cosatu is also against the announcement that international experts will be brought to assist with the crisis at Eskom and want Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to exhaust all other options before doing so.
Losi said the federation will be seeking answers from the executive at Eskom, particularly about how it suddenly cannot justify load shedding.
"People will be brought forward to answer. Those who are supposed to be responsible for maintenance must answer why maintenance was not done and where the schedule was for those different six units. What was the reason for them not to see that those units were going to collapse?"
Losi said Cosatu is questioning the timing of the renewed power cuts.
Meanwhile, Gordhan has had to thwart continuous speculation that the move to unbundle Eskom is but one step closer towards the privatisation of the power utility.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
