Cosatu calls for govt, Eskom to suspend IPP contract
These demands formed part of their memorandum handed over to Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe at the nationwide mass action on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) wants government and Eskom to suspend the multi-billion rand Independent Power Producers (IPP) contract.
The trade union federation said the contracts are draining the institution and only benefit a few.
Cosatu is adamant that it wants Eskom to cancel its renewables energy contracts with IPP.
Gauteng chairperson Amos Monyela said they want a commitment from government that unbundling of Eskom will not lead to retrenchments and job losses.
“We are sick and tired, comrades, of policies that are not benefiting the working class and the poor.”
Monyela says it Cosatu reassurances from Eskom and government that their demands will be addressed before the May general elections.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
