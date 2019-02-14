Cosas protests outside San Souci in support of slapped learner
The learner and the teacher were suspended after a video showed the learner pushing her desk against the teacher, who then smacked her across the face during class.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is protesting outside Sans Souci Girls' High School in support of a learner who was slapped by a teacher.
The grade nine learner and the teacher were suspended last week pending a disciplinary hearing.
The 16-year old's hearing is at the school on Thursday evening.
They were suspended after a video showed the learner pushing her desk against the teacher, who then smacked her across the face during class.
The girl's mother and the teacher have opened criminal complaints of assault with police.
Cosas member Michael Mayalo says they are in front of the school to show their support for the learner.
“The school is trying to say there’s no racial issue in the school but our point is that gender-based violence is violence and there are no exclusions to that.”
Some learners have already voiced their support for the teacher.
WATCH: Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I’m disappointed'
Popular in Local
-
'The Scorpions are not back' - Ramaphosa
-
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
-
Family of Joburg road rage victim concerned over trial delays
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted me to be an askari, I refused'
-
DA loses Knysna ward to ANC in by-elections
-
NPA head of legal says she was kept in the dark on Mdluli charges withdrawal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.