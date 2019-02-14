Cosas protests outside San Souci in support of slapped learner

The learner and the teacher were suspended after a video showed the learner pushing her desk against the teacher, who then smacked her across the face during class.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is protesting outside Sans Souci Girls' High School in support of a learner who was slapped by a teacher.

The grade nine learner and the teacher were suspended last week pending a disciplinary hearing.

The 16-year old's hearing is at the school on Thursday evening.

They were suspended after a video showed the learner pushing her desk against the teacher, who then smacked her across the face during class.

The girl's mother and the teacher have opened criminal complaints of assault with police.

Cosas member Michael Mayalo says they are in front of the school to show their support for the learner.

“The school is trying to say there’s no racial issue in the school but our point is that gender-based violence is violence and there are no exclusions to that.”

Some learners have already voiced their support for the teacher.

WATCH: Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I’m disappointed'