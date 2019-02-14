Cope's Bloem says Vytjie Mentor told him of Gupta ministerial job offer
Mentor’s claim has been challenged at the state capture commission.
JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP and current Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem has corroborated Vytjie Mentor’s testimony, saying that Mentor told him about the Gupta family’s ministerial offer in 2010.
The inquiry obtained records from SAA, showing that Mentor never travelled from Cape Town to Johannesburg on a Monday between September and October in 2010, where she was taken to the Gupta’s home as she claimed.
Parliament also had no records of her travelling on a Sunday.
Mentor’s description of the Gupta family's Saxonworld compound was also challenged.
But Dennis Bloem says that in 2010, Mentor did tell him about her visit to the Gupta house and what transpired there.
"She was told me that she was very angry when these people told her, there at the home in Saxonwold, about this offer and what the condition was for them to appoint her as minister of Public Enterprises."
WATCH: Dennis Bloem returns to Zondo Commission
