Cause of Zonnebloem school fire being probed

The blaze started at Rahmaniyeh Girls School in Zonneblom at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Cape Town school.

The blaze started at Rahmaniyeh Girls School in Zonneblom at around 4pm on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

The city's fire and rescue service's Edward Bosch: "Seven firefighting vehicles and a rescue vehicle with 32 firefighters responded to the incident. Severe fire damaged was caused to the office block of the school. No injuries were reported and all the learners were accounted for."

This comes a week after a fire destroyed a library, kitchen three classrooms and computer lab at Holy Cross Primary School in District Six.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

