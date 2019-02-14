Build student digs not RDP houses, ANCYL tells Dept of Human Settlements
The youth league made this call on Wednesday during a march to the Department of Higher Education and Training in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League has called on the Department of Human Settlements to prioritise student accommodation ahead of RDP houses.
The youth league made this call on Wednesday during a march to the Department of Higher Education and Training in Pretoria.
Members of the organisation, together with the Progressive Youth Alliance, marched against a lack of student accommodation and also demanded that historical debt be scrapped to allow students to register.
The ANC Youth League in Tshwane challenged the Department of Human Settlements to restructure its budget.
The league says that it cannot be in the interest of development for the department to use a big chunk of its budget to build RDP houses while students have no accommodation.
The youth league's Lesego Makhubela: "Where do you think the students must sleep? Where do you think these students must be accommodated?"
Meanwhile, the league has threatened to shut down all tertiary institutions in the capital if the Higher Education Department fails to respond to its demands by Friday.
They have also threatened to mobilise a nationwide march to the Union Building next week to escalate their concerns with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
-
Halt operations at Kusile, Medupi, maintain existing stations, say economists
-
EFF's Shivambu calls for inquiry to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims
-
Ramaphosa to announce further steps on Eskom in Sona debate reply
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.