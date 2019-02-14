Atletico Madrid parts ways with trainer accused of pedophilia
The man who made the accusations to the El Pais daily, identified as Miguel M. H., 59, says he was the victim of fondling and one forced fellation between 1973 and 1975.
MADRID, Spain - Atletico Madrid announced Thursday it had parted ways with Manuel Brinas, who trained its young players for decades and recognised in an interview he had sexually abused a student in the 1970s.
"Once we were made aware of the accusations, Manuel Brinas stopped collaborating with Atletico Madrid," the Spanish football club said in a statement.
The man who made the accusations to the El Pais daily, identified as Miguel M. H., 59, says he was the victim of fondling and one forced fellation between 1973 and 1975.
He was studying at the Catholic school where Brinas worked that also had sporting academies where Atletico Madrid came to recruit young players.
In 2000, these were integrated directly into the club.
In an interview published Wednesday in El Pais, Brinas admitted the abuse but said it was sporadic and that it happened at a bad time for him.
"It was an accident, after the death of the woman whom I was going to marry and that's it," he was quoted as saying.
"It only happened once or twice."
Miguel, however, said it took place over three years.
By then, Brinas had taken orders and belonged to the Society of Mary, which said in a statement it was going to open a probe in the matter.
On Thursday, El Pais unveiled four new testimonies by other former students at the school.
They allege they too were sexually abused by Brinas until the 1980s when they were 10 to 14 years old.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Steyn bags four wickets as Proteas seize control of first test
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Nico Rosberg calls on Johann Rupert to bring Formula 1 back to SA
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
West Indies' Gabriel apologises and clears air over Root sledge
-
Sri Lanka rock Proteas with four wickets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.