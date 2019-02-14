Architects disprove Vytjie Mentor’s description of Gupta residence
Vytjie Mentor was questioned about her visit to the house in 2010 where she claims the controversial family offered her the position of public enterprises minister.
JOHANNESBURG - Architects who inspected the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound have told the state capture commission that former African National Congress Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor’s description of the compound differed from what they witnessed.
Earlier this week, Mentor was questioned about her visit to the house in 2010 where she claims the controversial family offered her the position of public enterprises minister while then-President Jacob Zuma was in another room.
• Witness corroborates Vytjie Mentor’s claims of Gupta ministerial job offer
During her testimony last year, Mentor described the house, saying there were marble stairs, bathrooms with gold finishes, exquisite mirrors and a chef.
Erna Wiese, an architect with the Department of Public Works, visited the Guptas' residence to confirm this.
"When we were shown the guest bathroom, we were expecting a gilded bathroom very elaborate but we found a fairly dated guest bathroom with hardly any gold finishes in it."
While some may argue that it’s unfair to expect Mentor to remember in detail features of the Guptas’ residence that she allegedly visited almost a decade ago, she insisted on giving a description of the house when she testified in August, saying she remembers everything.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF raises concerns over process of appointing new Sars boss
-
Mrwebi possibly misrepresented Dramat’s view on Mdluli case, inquiry hears
-
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
Ramaphosa to announce further steps on Eskom in Sona debate reply
-
NUM members unhappy with Eskom unbundling decision, threaten ANC poll support
-
Parliament sets date to debate Eskom energy crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.