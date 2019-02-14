Aqeel Davids’s killer handed 25 years in jail

In September 2017, 25-year-old Dillon Petersen fired nine shots at the Davids' family home that rival gangsters had run into.

CAPE TOWN - The gangster who shot dead nine-year-old Aqeel Davids in Ocean View has been handed an effective 25-year prison sentence.

The boy was hit by a stray bullet while his family was preparing for his grandmother's wedding.

The public gallery was packed with relatives and Ocean View residents on Thursday.

Petersen was handed a 20-year sentence for murder and 12-year sentences for seven counts of attempted murder; those sentences will run concurrently.

He's been handed an additional five years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Outside court, Davids’s family voiced their dissatisfaction with the sentence, telling the media they had expected a harsher punishment.

On the stand last Thursday, he cracked during cross-examination by the State and admitted to having been the gunman who shot at the house.

During the shooting, nine-year-old Davids was shot in the head and several other people were wounded.