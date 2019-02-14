8 people injured in Caledon bus crash

The bus was carrying about 55 passengers when the driver apparently lost control on the Hemel-en-Aarde road on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Eight people are in hospital after a bus crash in Caledon, in the Western Cape.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says the bus driver says the brakes had failed.

“We’re taking the bus to the testing station for a roadworthy test and the driver has also been charged with reckless and negligent driving.”