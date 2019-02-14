Popular Topics
8 people injured in Caledon bus crash

The bus was carrying about 55 passengers when the driver apparently lost control on the Hemel-en-Aarde road on Thursday afternoon.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eight people are in hospital after a bus crash in Caledon, in the Western Cape.

The bus was carrying about 55 passengers when the driver apparently lost control on the Hemel-en-Aarde road on Thursday afternoon.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says the bus driver says the brakes had failed.

“We’re taking the bus to the testing station for a roadworthy test and the driver has also been charged with reckless and negligent driving.”

Popular in Local

