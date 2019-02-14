6 people missing after fishing vessel catches fire at Durban Harbour

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said in a statement the fire which broke out on Thursday afternoon has since been extinguished.

JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics say six people are missing and three others have been injured after a fishing vessel caught fire at the Durban Harbour.

He says many people were also treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

"Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a couple of fire departments, SAPS and ambulance services in attendance. A ship believed to be a fishing vessel was alight and firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire.

"Multiple workers were assessed by Paramedics on the wharf side and three workers were transported to a nearby hospital by Rescue Care for further treatment. Six people are unaccounted for currently and once safe, all necessary authorities will board the vessel and check for the workers."

Jamieson says the cause of the fire is unknown and police are investigating.

"At this stage, the events leading up to the fire is unknown, however, SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further."

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)