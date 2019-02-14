6 people missing after fishing vessel catches fire at Durban Harbour

-
US Congress poised to vote on border measure without Trump wallWorld
-
More Brexit humiliation for May as parliament defeats her againWorld
-
Amazon drops New York headquarters plan amid protestsWorld
-
6 people missing after fishing vessel catches fire at Durban HarbourLocal
-
NUM ready to fight retrenchments at Sibanye-StillwaterBusiness
-
Kathrada foundation condemns Lekota & Mapaila’s ‘historical distortions’Politics
Popular Topics
-
NUM ready to fight retrenchments at Sibanye-StillwaterBusiness
-
Kathrada foundation condemns Lekota & Mapaila’s ‘historical distortions’Politics
-
Cosatu to meet with Ramaphosa over Eskom unbundling plansPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
#RandReport: Rand tumbles as Eskom sours outlook, stocks flatBusiness
-
Newly formed Land Party aims to take SA to new economic heightsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Cosatu to meet with Ramaphosa over Eskom unbundling plansPolitics
-
Newly formed Land Party aims to take SA to new economic heightsPolitics
-
'The Scorpions are not back' - RamaphosaPolitics
-
DA loses Knysna ward to ANC in by-electionsPolitics
-
NPA head of legal says she was kept in the dark on Mdluli charges withdrawalPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted me to be an askari, I refused'Politics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why South Africa’s latest plan for Eskom could workOpinion
-
[OPINION] Students are protesting – again. Why it needn’t be this wayOpinion
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019, a good night for the presidentOpinion
Popular Topics
-
NUM ready to fight retrenchments at Sibanye-StillwaterBusiness
-
Cosatu to meet with Ramaphosa over Eskom unbundling plansPolitics
-
#RandReport: Rand tumbles as Eskom sours outlook, stocks flatBusiness
-
Minister Mboweni to trim deficit forecast on growth hopesBusiness
-
Ramaphosa assures public govt is working to stop load sheddingBusiness
-
State capture inquiry to zoom in on Eskom next weekBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Russell Crowe slams Academy AwardsLifestyle
-
Prince Philip won't be prosecuted over car accidentLifestyle
-
The real 'black panther' spotted in KenyaAfrica
-
Jussie Smollett angry over attackLifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson wants private custody trialLifestyle
-
Malawian boy saves famine-stricken village with wind turbine in Berlinale movieLifestyle
-
Historic show marks 350 years of Rembrandt, the 'first Instagrammer'Lifestyle
-
Face tattoos: a trend that is here to stay?Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 February 2019Lifestyle
-
Atletico Madrid parts ways with trainer accused of pedophiliaSport
-
West Indies' Gabriel apologises and clears air over Root sledgeSport
-
Fleck: ‘No pressure ahead of Super Rugby season’Sport
-
Exciting Fassi to debut for Sharks, Bosch injuredSport
-
Ruhan Nel, Corné Fourie to make Stormers debutSport
-
Proteas bowlers have Sri Lanka on the runSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[WATCH] Small businesses say Eskom’s load shedding could cripple themBusiness
-
[WATCH] Power play: Eskom says load shedding won't be a daily thingBusiness
-
[WATCH] What to expect from the FNB Varsity Cup round 2Sport
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi MotshegwaLifestyle
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 38°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
6 people missing after fishing vessel catches fire at Durban Harbour
Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said in a statement the fire which broke out on Thursday afternoon has since been extinguished.
JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics say six people are missing and three others have been injured after a fishing vessel caught fire at the Durban Harbour.
Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said in a statement the fire which broke out on Thursday afternoon has since been extinguished.
He says many people were also treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
"Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a couple of fire departments, SAPS and ambulance services in attendance. A ship believed to be a fishing vessel was alight and firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire.
"Multiple workers were assessed by Paramedics on the wharf side and three workers were transported to a nearby hospital by Rescue Care for further treatment. Six people are unaccounted for currently and once safe, all necessary authorities will board the vessel and check for the workers."
Jamieson says the cause of the fire is unknown and police are investigating.
"At this stage, the events leading up to the fire is unknown, however, SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further."
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
'The Scorpions are not back' - Ramaphosaone hour ago
-
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday13 hours ago
-
Family of Joburg road rage victim concerned over trial delaysone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted me to be an askari, I refused'6 hours ago
-
DA loses Knysna ward to ANC in by-elections3 hours ago
-
NPA head of legal says she was kept in the dark on Mdluli charges withdrawal4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.