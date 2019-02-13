Wynberg group, City of CT battle over MyCiTi plans continues

The R800 million project will establish a direct bus route along Wetton Road, and a trunk route with dedicated bus lanes along Ottery and South roads.

CAPE TOWN - A Wynberg community is unhappy with the City of Cape Town's plan to construct MyCiTi infrastructure in the area.

The South Road Families Association has been battling the city for several years because it means some residents in council properties along South Road would have to move.

The R800 million project will establish a direct bus route along Wetton Road, and a trunk route with dedicated bus lanes along Ottery and South roads.

The trunk route alignment is awaiting council approval, but the association's Clive Muller says South Road residents are still not happy with the current plan.

“We are not opposed to any transport system that will enable Capetonians to have a better and effective system. However, we are opposed to having homes demolished and people displaced onto the periphery of Cape Town.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)