WC agriculture sector records 10% year-on-year increase in jobs

This represents about 20,000 new jobs created in the sector.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The agriculture sector in the Western Cape is slowly recovering.

The Western Cape Government says there has been a 10% year-on-year increase in jobs in the sector.

The spokesperson for the MEC of Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape Bianca Capazorio said: “We saw a 10.3% increase year-on-year in agricultural jobs in the province, which represents about 20,000 new jobs. And if we look at the figures from the third and fourth quarter of 2018, we saw an increase of 16%. Some of this would have been seasonal work.”

Agri Western Cape CEO Carl Opperman says farmers are in a much better state.

“If we look at the agriculture position today versus last year this time, there is for sure – especially on the intensive production areas - we are in a much better position than last year.”

Timeline

More in Business

