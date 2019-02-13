US delivers missiles to Lebanese army
A statement from the US embassy in Beirut said the missiles were a key component for a previously supplied fleet of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft.
BEIRUT - The United States delivered laser-guided rockets valued at more than $16 million to the Lebanese military on Wednesday, demonstrating what it said was Washington’s “firm and steady commitment” to Lebanon’s army.
The United States has supplied the Lebanese military with more than $2.3 billion in assistance since 2005, aiming to support it as “the sole, legitimate defender” of a country where the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah holds major sway.
A statement from the US embassy in Beirut said the missiles, delivered in a US military transport plane, were a key component for a previously supplied fleet of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, during a visit to Lebanon this week, reiterated his country’s long-standing offer of support to the Lebanese army but said Lebanon had first to show “a desire” to accept it.
The leader of Hezbollah, which is listed as a terrorist group by Washington, said last week he was ready to secure air defence systems for the Lebanese army from Iran and to bring it “everything it wants to be the strongest army in the region”.
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah asked why Lebanon was “ignoring” Iran while “offering our necks to others” - an apparent reference to the United States, which has tightened sanctions against his group.
Hezbollah’s direct role in government has expanded in the new cabinet led by the Western-backed Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, assuming control of three portfolios including the health ministry, which has a major budget.
Popular in World
-
Brazil's president leaves hospital after 17-day stay
-
Trump, Colombian president meet over Venezuela crisis
-
Lexus tops 2019 dependability rankings, Fiat struggles
-
Showdown looms as Venezuela's Guaido sets aid entry date
-
French court orders Google to remove 'abusive' clauses
-
May seeks more time to find Brexit deal, tells lawmakers: Hold your nerve
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.