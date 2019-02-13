Two by-elections set for WC today

The first one in ward 4 in Knysna and the second in ward 54 in Camps Bay.

CAPE TOWN - Two by elections are taking place in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

The Independent Electoral Commission's Courtney Sampson Says: “The ward 54 vacancy follows the resignation of the councillor. The ward by-election follows the removal of the ward councillor from office.”

Voting stations will remain open until 9pm on Wednesday evening.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)