Teen shot & wounded at Dowerglen school

It’s understood the young man had been sitting in class earlier on Wednesday when an unknown gunman fired through the window and then fled the scene.

FILE: Picture: SAPS
FILE: Picture: SAPS
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - An 18-year-old pupil has been shot and wounded at his Dowerglen school in Edenvale.

It’s understood the young man had been sitting in class earlier on Wednesday when an unknown gunman fired through the window and then fled the scene.

The pupil has been rushed to hospital and police are now searching for the gunman.

Gauteng police are now investigating a possible link between Wednesday's arrest of three suspects and the school shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested three men who allegedly stole batteries at a nearby power station.

It’s understood one of those suspects had fled into the school while being chased by an officer, however, it’s unclear whether he was armed.

The police's Mavela Masondo adds: “We’ve arrested three suspects. The third one was the one who had crossed over at the school. We are still investigating whether he had a gun. The fourth one is still at large.”

