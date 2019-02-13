Stuck in a rut this V-Day? Here are a few options to spice things up

EWN Lifestyle brings you all the fun things to spice up your Valentine's Day this year and create everlasting memories either with your partner or as a singleton.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – Ditch the flowers, chocolates and cheesy candlelit dinners... and think kitesurfing, bike rides, helicopter rides, comedy shows and a silent beach party.

EWN Lifestyle has got it all figured out to help you create everlasting memories for the big day.

So, if you’re unsure on how to spoil your significant other then look no further.

Below is the “ultimate NOT BORING list “of things to do for both loved up couples and singletons here in Cape Town and in Johannesburg.

1. Silent Valentine's Day Beach

Capetonians who’re in love or flying solo can head to Clifton 3rd beach for a dance party with a twist.

Ever heard of a silent disco? A dance event where you hear music through headphones, which pick up a unique UHF frequency, instead of loudspeakers.

Date: February 14th 2019

Place: Clifton 3RD

Cost: R100 for adult via Quicket

2. How about a scenic helicopter ride?

Take your relationship to another level. Say I love you in the sky with a scenic flight along the Atlantic Coast viewing famous spots like the Cape Town Stadium, the 4 Beaches of Clifton, Camps Bay and the Twelve Apostles. You can also swing around Karbonkelberg.

Duration: Approximately 20 mins

Place: 220 East Pier, Breakwater Edge, V&A Helipad.

Cost: From R2,000 per person

3. Did anyone say kitesurfing?

Yes, High Five Kitesurf School in Bloubergstrand is offering adventure lovers the ultimate experience this Valentine’s Day. For more go to highfive.co.za

Place: Beach Boulevard 68 Table View, Bloubergstrand

Cost: From R800

4. Enjoy a bike ride along Sea Point Promenade

Here’s something a little different: pedal along the Promenade all the way to the shopping and dining mecca of the Waterfront, you can also explore the CBD. Perfect for a first date.

Place: The Pavilion Sea Point Promenade

Cost: R75 an hour

5. Outdoor Movie

Snuggle up to a special someone while watching your favourite movie underneath the stars. The Galileo Open Air Cinema presents a variety of movies under a magical ceiling of stars in some of Cape Town’s most enchanting venues. The venues include Kirstenbosch, the new Battery Park at the V&A Waterfront and the Cape Winelands plus the inner city. For more go to thegalileo.co.za

Time: Gates open around 6 pm, movie starts after sunset

Price: From R89

If you’re in Jozi, don't stress... here's a few places for your unforgettable Valentine’s date experience:

1. Le Wine Chambre wine bar in Illovo, Sandton

If you live around Johannesburg north and you want an exquisite experience on your Valentine’s Day night, then Le Wine Chambre wine bar, based in Illovo, is your perfect spot.

It’s an impeccable, first-class dining experience through its unique tapas menu, coupled with a selection of fine boutique wines and champagnes from all over South Africa and internationally.

Price: Be prepared to part with about R3,000 for the ultimate night of magic

2. Sakhumzi Restaurant in Soweto

Sakhumzi Restaurant in Soweto is right on Vilakazi Street, the only street with two Nobel Peace Prize winner in the whole world. Sakhumzi has a reputation for myriad fun occasions, strolling up and down to see the beauty and some historical monuments.

So, for a nice early night Valentine’s date, this will be a perfect spot for you. It’s a restaurant with true kasi flavour. The music is good too.

Price: For a fairly comfortable date night, R900 will suffice

3. Pata Pata – Maboneng in Johannesburg

Pata Pata is a 1950s-style diner offering gourmet meals with a nice blend of music. It’s open all day and for dinner, but it does add a little bit of flavour on Valentine's.

Diners have an opportunity to create their own pizzas and there’s a good selection of cocktails served in jam jars.

Price: About R1,000 (don’t forget to tip the waiter and car guards)

4. Calexico – Braamfontein

Expect a concise menu from fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. Sink your teeth into a plate of nachos with salsa and smashed avo or go for the tortilla chips with a hot artichoke-and-jalapeño dip.

You will find an impressive double bourbon cheeseburger comprising two juicy patties and a double serving of melted mozzarella. Serious carnivores will delight in sticky ribs in a home-made barbecue sauce, chipotle rotisserie chicken or chimichurri dry-aged sirloin steak.

For vegetarians, there’s a barbecue wild mushroom skewer or a side of comforting mac and cheese. End with chocolate brownies or apple pie. This is the perfect on-the-budget spot for everyone.

Price: Around R500

5. Les Delicés de France – Roodepoort

There’s a comprehensive menu of French regional dishes on offer. You should seriously consider selecting from chef patron Robert Baxa’s mouth-watering rundown of the day’s specials. Perhaps a duck salad starter with crisp duck skin morsels on lettuce topped with a perfectly poached egg, or mussels marinière in a delicate white wine sauce.

Follow up with a piping hot cassoulet of simmered Toulouse sausage, confit duck, lamb and haricot beans in the traditional earthenware pot. The fish of the day or a selection of starters will satisfy vegetarians. If you have the patience to wait a few extra minutes, end your meal with a perfect puffed cloud of soufflé au citron.

Price: R1,400

