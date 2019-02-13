Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
At a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Ramaphosa intimated the country had lost almost a decade of growth and development under Zuma.
CAPE TOWN - Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says President Cyril Ramaphosa must take responsibility for “nine wasted years,” referring to former President Jacob Zuma’s Presidency.
At a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Ramaphosa intimated the country had lost almost a decade of growth and development under Zuma.
But responding to the State of the Nation address on Wednesday, Groenewald hit back, saying Ramaphosa was complicit in those lost years.
“You became the deputy president for South Africa in 2014. So, where were you? What did you do in the five to seven years of the nine years that have cost South Africa and its taxpayers dearly?”
Groenewald says Ramaphosa must grow the economy and create jobs, and he's offered some advice.
“Stop expropriation without compensation. If you continue doing that, I can assure you, we won’t get the economy to grow.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingShedding
-
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftly
-
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.