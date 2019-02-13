Popular Topics
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa

At a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Ramaphosa intimated the country had lost almost a decade of growth and development under Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says President Cyril Ramaphosa must take responsibility for “nine wasted years,” referring to former President Jacob Zuma’s Presidency.

At a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Ramaphosa intimated the country had lost almost a decade of growth and development under Zuma.

But responding to the State of the Nation address on Wednesday, Groenewald hit back, saying Ramaphosa was complicit in those lost years.

“You became the deputy president for South Africa in 2014. So, where were you? What did you do in the five to seven years of the nine years that have cost South Africa and its taxpayers dearly?”

Groenewald says Ramaphosa must grow the economy and create jobs, and he's offered some advice.

“Stop expropriation without compensation. If you continue doing that, I can assure you, we won’t get the economy to grow.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

