Stage 3 load shedding as Eskom continues power cuts for 4th consecutive day
A team of technicians have been working throughout Tuesday night to restore more units to the national grid.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage three load shedding from 8am on Wednesday morning.
This is the fourth day of power cuts.
The utility says that despite the return of generating units since Monday, the diesel and water emergency reserves are still very low.
Here's how you can check your local load shedding schedule:
If your municipality is an Eskom customer, you can look your schedule up on the Eskom website by typing in your area's name.
If your municipality doesn't use Eskom, you can still look up your area's schedule on the Eskom website, on your municipality's website or by giving them a call.
For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Johannesburg, you can visit www.citypower.co.za, or call 086 056 2874, or follow them on Twitter @CityPowerJhb.
For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of Tshwane, you can visit www.tshwane.gov.za, or call (012) 358-2111/(012) 427-2111, or follow them on Twitter @CityTshwane.
For load-shedding schedules affecting the City of eThekwini, you can visit www.durban.gov.za, or call 080 13 13 111, or follow them on Twitter @eThekwiniM.
If you live in the Mangaung Metro Municipality, you can visit www.mangaung.co.za, or call 0800 111 300. You can also visit www.centlec.co.za or call 086 007 6937.
For City of Cape Town residents Eyewitness News has created an interactive map. Just enter your street address or turn on your location and go.
