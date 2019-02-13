Sanef, Ndabeni-Abrahams meet after apology to media
Sanef says it welcomes Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams's apology for her behaviour and her admission that it's brought her office into disrepute.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says it’s held a constructive meeting with Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who has apologised after she prevented journalists from filming a protest at the ANC’s manifesto launch in the Eastern Cape.
Sanef says it welcomes the minister's apology for her behaviour and her admission that it's brought her office into disrepute.
• Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
Video footage showing Ndabeni-Abrahams preventing a video journalist from reporting on the protest at the launch sparked outrage over the weekend.
Sanef says the minister has now committed to safeguarding "the sanctity" of media independence.
The forum's Kate Skinner says: “It really seems to be a very genuine apology. She really did talk a lot about her commitment to freedom of expression. She said to us she wanted to work on a number of projects with Sanef and talk about a whole lot of issues, including the issue of cyberbullying.”
