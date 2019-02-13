SA shouldn’t be exploring new fossil fuels - Greenpeace Africa warns
Greenpeace Africa says one of the key issues surrounding the discovery of gas in the country is how it will affect climate change.
JOHANNESBURG - Greenpeace Africa says South Africa should not waste precious time by exploring for new fossil fuels, but rather spend time trying to figure out how to shift away from existing energy resources.
The organisation made the comment following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during the State of the Nation Address last week that Total had made a significant gas condensate discovery on the Brulpadda prospects in the Outeniqua basin, 175 kilometres off the southern coast of South Africa.
Greenpeace says one of the key issues surrounding the discovery is how it will affect climate change.
Greenpeace's spokesperson Melita Steele says a report released by the intergovernmental panel on climate change last year revealed that in order to avoid the worst impact of climate change, the world has 12 years to act and turn away from fossil fuels.
“Because we don’t have a lot of time, we shouldn’t be exploring for new fossil fuels. We need to stop this madness of searching for more because we do live in a carbon-constrained world and we can’t afford to continue to act as if we don’t.”
Steele says despite the discovery being a major boost for South Africa’s ailing economy as hailed by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, there can never be economic development at any cost.
“We have reached a point where things like social and environmental justice have to be centred in terms of economic development as well. And that means people’s right to a healthy environment also has to be taken into consideration.”
She added that climate change is an existential threat, which means humans may not be able to survive living on earth.
Popular in Local
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Parliament green lights urgent debate on SA energy crisis
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.