SA religious leaders discuss regulatory framework for sector
The CRL Commission has convened a summit with religious leaders from across the country at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Religious leaders have called for a consultative conference to tackle the problems facing the sector.
Several pastors have made headlines over the past few years after taking advantage of their congregants with some using controversial methods, like spraying churchgoers with pesticides.
Recently, controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife were arrested for fraud and money laundering
• The man behind the pulpit: who is Shepherd Bushiri?
This is the first time religious leaders have come together to discuss a regulatory framework for the sector.
Wednesday’s summit got off to a rocky start with some religious leaders accusing the CRL Commission of side-lining them in its report to Parliament on the regulation of religion and abuse of people’s beliefs.
However, commission chair Thoko Xaluva-Mkhwanazi denied this, saying hearings were held across the country.
Religious leaders have also reacted to the recent reports about certain individuals in the sector, emphasising that not all churches are lawless.
