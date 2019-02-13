Rescue operation resumes for more than 20 people trapped at Gloria coal mine
Six people died last week during an explosion underground while a group of suspected criminals were allegedly stealing copper cables from one of the shafts.
JOHANNESBURG - The search has resumed for more than 20 people who are feared trapped at the disused Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga.
Six people died last week during an explosion underground while a group of suspected criminals were allegedly stealing copper cables from one of the shafts.
The abandoned mine was put under business rescue last year.
The rescue team had to stop operations last week following a toxic gas leakage.
WATCH: Gloria Coal Mine: Death toll rises to six
Mike Elliott, who represents the business rescue practitioners, says they have started with the first phase of their rescue mission.
“We have taken a fan down into the incline shaft to pump fresh air into the mine shaft and establish a fresh air base underground for recovery operations for later on during the week.”
Elliott says they are working towards finding money to pay the salaries of employees who have not been paid since the mine shut down in September.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.