Rescue operation resumes for more than 20 people trapped at Gloria coal mine

Six people died last week during an explosion underground while a group of suspected criminals were allegedly stealing copper cables from one of the shafts.

JOHANNESBURG - The search has resumed for more than 20 people who are feared trapped at the disused Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga.

The abandoned mine was put under business rescue last year.

The rescue team had to stop operations last week following a toxic gas leakage.

WATCH: Gloria Coal Mine: Death toll rises to six

Mike Elliott, who represents the business rescue practitioners, says they have started with the first phase of their rescue mission.

“We have taken a fan down into the incline shaft to pump fresh air into the mine shaft and establish a fresh air base underground for recovery operations for later on during the week.”

Elliott says they are working towards finding money to pay the salaries of employees who have not been paid since the mine shut down in September.

