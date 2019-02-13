PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 February 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you were a winner.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 12 February 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 15, 16, 24, 38, 47 PB: 13

PowerBallPlus results: 14, 16, 19, 31, 34 PB: 7

For more details visit the National Lottery website.