Political analyst warns ANC of tensions in Sol Plaatje municipality

The municipality is expected to go to the ballot boxes for by-elections on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - With the 2019 elections looming, political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the tensions at Sol Plaatje Local Municipality in the Northern Cape will have a negative impact on the African National Congress (ANC).

The municipality is expected to go to the ballot boxes for by-elections on Thursday.

Seven wards will be highly contested after being vacant since October 2018.

Some of the expelled ANC councillors are contesting as independent candidates; Mathekga says the ANC has handled the situation badly from the beginning.

“The ANC relies a lot on members campaigning through branches for the party, so if there’s no coherence at that level, you end up with problems such as these. It will certainly have a toll on the party.”

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa says it is all systems go despite threats of disruptions.