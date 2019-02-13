Parties use #SonaDebate to crank up electioneering

With 8 May being announced as the election date, parties used Tuesday’s parliamentary debate to take shots at one another and punt their election promises.

CAPE TOWN - Parties from across the political divide have used the State of the Nation debate to crank up their electioneering.

With 8 May being announced as the election date, parties used Tuesday’s parliamentary debate to take shots at one another and punt their election promises.

Another round of debate will be held on Wednesday before Ramaphosa responds to his critics on Thursday.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s chief whip Jackson Mthembu kicked off the debate accusing the Democratic Alliance (DA) opposition of being racist and sexist.

He took a swipe at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) too: “They call themselves a government in waiting, yet behave like men-children.”

But the EFF’s Julius Malema was undeterred and driving home the party’s nationalisation agenda, saying the recent discovery of oil and gas deposits had to be used to create a sovereign wealth fund.

“Things like expropriation of land are the resolutions of your own party, but every time you speak about them, you are wishy-washy.”

The DA’s chief whip John Steenhuisen poked fun at the ANC’s non-existent website, shut down due to non-payment to its service provider and concluded his party’s contribution with words of warning for Ramaphosa.

“Mr President... your critics may sit on these benches here, but your enemies are sitting on the benches behind you.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)