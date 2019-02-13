Parly committee given until end of Feb to decide McBride’s Ipid fate

This order was reached by agreement on Tuesday between the legal teams of the portfolio committee, McBride and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

PRETORIA - The parliamentary portfolio on Police has been given until the end of the month to decide on the fate of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride or explain to the High Court why it needs more time to make a decision.

McBride had taken the minister to court after accusing him of deciding not to renew his contract which lapses at the end of this month.

While the argument was set down to be heard, the court was told that the parties had reached an out of court agreement.

The court heard that all parties agreed that the decision related to the renewal of McBride’s contract rests with the parliamentary portfolio committee on police.

The parties further agreed that the committee would make its decision before 28 February but the case would be re-enrolled on the 26th.

The committee would then have an opportunity to explain to the court why it has not made a decision by the end of the month and requests an extension.

