SonaDebate: Opposition parties criticise govt over Eskom, Cabinet size

CAPE TOWN - The State of the Nation Address debate was, not surprisingly, filled with opposition parties criticising the national government for the crisis at Eskom.

The utility has been battling to keep the lights on since Sunday, after a breakdown of some of its systems.

On Monday, it ramped up rotational load shedding to stage 4, affecting many businesses.

Opposition parties also called for a smaller Cabinet.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane kicked things off as the official opposition party.

“Our plan will make sure that we have a small and efficient government where everyone who is implicated in wrongdoing cannot serve in Cabinet or any legislature or in any Parliament, Mr President.”

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

“My advice is very simple; reduce Cabinet. I have nothing against him but people like Jeff Radebe, have stayed for too long.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)