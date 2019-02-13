Popular Topics
Officials probing train death incidents involving pedestrians

Metrorail has urged users to use overhead bridges or the underpasses to prevent such tragic incidents.

FILE: Metrorail trains. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.
FILE: Metrorail trains. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.
12 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Officials are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a train at Du Toit Station in Stellenbosch.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

In a separate incident, on the same day, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a train between Netreg and Bonteheuwel Stations.

He is in a critical condition.

A 12-year-old boy, also from Kalksteenfontein, who was with him, was not injured.

Metrorail's Riana Scott: "We also reiterate our pleas during safety during campaigns that children must be made aware of the dangers of crossing railway lines. We impress upon all users to please use overhead bridges or the underpasses to prevent such tragic incidents."

