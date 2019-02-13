New mayor Mokgalapa set up for failure, says Tshwane ANC
The ANC in Tshwane says that for the first 100 days, it will challenge Mokgalapa to undo all the errors committed by his predecessor Solly Msimanga.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says that new Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been set up for failure.
Mokgalapa was elected by council on Tuesday unopposed.
He takes over from Solly Msimanaga, who the ANC has accused of being corrupt and responsible for a backlog in the delivery of services.
The ANC in Tshwane says that for the first 100 days, it will challenge Mokgalapa to undo all the errors committed by Msimanga.
This includes irregular appointments in key positions and the multi-billion rand GladAfrica scandal.
In his address on Tuesday, the new mayor told opposition parties that he hopes that they would work together going forward.
But opposition members made it clear from the onset that it has no interest in working with the Democratic Alliance's appointee.
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters says Mokgalapa only has three months to prove himself and should he fail, he will be ousted.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
