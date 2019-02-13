Nehawu to ‘shut down colleges’ in national strike on Thursday

The union says it will shut down all TVET and CET colleges across the country until the Department of Higher Education addresses its demands.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Nehawu says its members are ready to go on strike on Thursday.

The union says it will shut down all TVET and CET colleges across the country until the Department of Higher Education addresses its demands.

Disgruntled workers are calling for the department's director general Gwebinkundla Fellix Qonde to step down and they want members to be given permanent teaching posts.

Union spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: “We are downing tools which means no schooling or teaching will take place. We will report for duty, but we will not go inside. We will be outside picketing and venting our anger.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)