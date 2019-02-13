NC man slapped with 15-year sentence for brother’s murder

CT Telkom store robbed by armed men
Local
The 27-year-old man, who stoning his brother to death, was sentenced in the Mothibistad Magistrates Court.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for stoning his brother to death in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape.
The 27-year-old man was sentenced in the Mothibistad Magistrates Court.
Tshepiso Manchonyane killed his brother in June 2017 following an argument.
The victim died at a local hospital a short while later.
The police's Sergio Kock says: “The cluster commander commended the investigating officer and detectives for a job well done. He trusts this leaves society more safe and secure.”
