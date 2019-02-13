NC ANC councillor arrested for rape

CT Telkom store robbed by armed men
Local
He is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old mentally-challenged girl last weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police have arrested an ANC ward councillor for rape.
The Sol Plaatjie Municipal official was taken into custody on Tuesday.
He is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old mentally-challenged girl last weekend.
The police's Bashoabile Kale: "He was arrested for abduction, rape and attempted rape. He held two women hostage at a house that was built for veterans. The ladies were hold hostage on 8 February and released on 10 February."
