NC ANC councillor arrested for rape

He is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old mentally-challenged girl last weekend.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police have arrested an ANC ward councillor for rape.

The Sol Plaatjie Municipal official was taken into custody on Tuesday.

He is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old mentally-challenged girl last weekend.

The police's Bashoabile Kale: "He was arrested for abduction, rape and attempted rape. He held two women hostage at a house that was built for veterans. The ladies were hold hostage on 8 February and released on 10 February."

