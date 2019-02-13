Moyane to meet lawyers to plot next move after ConCourt ruling
It emerged on Tuesday that the Constitutional Court had dismissed Moyane’s application to appeal a High Court order which found the decision to fire him was lawful and rational.
PRETORIA - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s attorney says they will meet with their client and decide on their next course of action before the end of this week.
It emerged on Tuesday that the Constitutional Court had dismissed Moyane’s application to appeal a High Court order which found the decision to fire him was lawful and rational.
Attorney Eric Mabuza says they will push for a High Court date soon in order for Moyane’s application to review and set aside the decision to fire him to be heard.
He says that his client notes the Constitutional Court ruling but explains that it only dealt with a part of their application which asked for an interim order against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mabuza says that he expects to meet with Moyane before the end of the week and take formal instructions.
But it does appear as if the game is up for the former commissioner - just last week Ramaphosa appointed a seven-member panel to interview and shortlist Sars commissioner candidates.
With the speed at which the president ensured prosecutions boss candidates were interviewed and an appointment was made, it’s probably only a matter of weeks before the top post at the revenue service is filled.
Popular in Politics
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
-
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
-
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftly
-
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.