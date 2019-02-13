Moyane to meet lawyers to plot next move after ConCourt ruling

It emerged on Tuesday that the Constitutional Court had dismissed Moyane’s application to appeal a High Court order which found the decision to fire him was lawful and rational.

PRETORIA - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s attorney says they will meet with their client and decide on their next course of action before the end of this week.

Attorney Eric Mabuza says they will push for a High Court date soon in order for Moyane’s application to review and set aside the decision to fire him to be heard.

He says that his client notes the Constitutional Court ruling but explains that it only dealt with a part of their application which asked for an interim order against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mabuza says that he expects to meet with Moyane before the end of the week and take formal instructions.

But it does appear as if the game is up for the former commissioner - just last week Ramaphosa appointed a seven-member panel to interview and shortlist Sars commissioner candidates.

With the speed at which the president ensured prosecutions boss candidates were interviewed and an appointment was made, it’s probably only a matter of weeks before the top post at the revenue service is filled.