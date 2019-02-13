Popular Topics
Most teen deaths in SA due to suicide – Sadag

It's Teen Suicide Prevention Week, which is meant to highlight the plight of teenagers taking their own lives in South Africa.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) says most teen deaths in South Africa are due to suicide.

It's Teen Suicide Prevention Week, which is meant to highlight the plight of teenagers taking their own lives in South Africa.

Throughout this week the organisation will be raising awareness through school talks and online content to help teens in the country.

This awareness campaign does not only encourage teens to come forward but also tells them where to go for help in their own communities.

The organisation’s Zane Wilson says: “This can be done in a few ways by getting organisations who have skills in talking to schools, class by class, about bullying, sadness or the loss of someone in their families.”

