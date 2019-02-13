Mlungisi Madonsela's family calls for probe into claim hospital turned him away

Madonsela died last week after being shot, allegedly by a private security guard, during nationwide demonstrations on campus.

DURBAN - The family of 21-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela has pleaded with the Health Department to investigate whether their loved one was turned away by a private hospital on the day he was shot.

A memorial service was held for the Durban University of Technology (DUT) student on Tuesday which was attended by relatives, students and the institution's management.

The DUT student representative council said that the third-year student was turned away by a nearby private hospital and was forced to receive emergency treatment at a public hospital.

Madonsela's uncle Xolani Ncanana shared how three bullets have been removed from the 21-year-old's body after initial reports indicated that he had been shot at once.

Speaking in IsiZulu, Ncanana called for justice and that the investigation be conducted by the Health Department to determine whether Madonsela was denied the much-needed medical assistance which the family believes could have saved his life.

KZN Economic Freedom Fighters leader Vusi Khoza echoed this sentiment, adding that the red berets plan to visit the hospital after the mourning period is over.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)