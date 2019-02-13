Meghan Markle hounded like Diana? Hardly, British papers say
US actor George Clooney on Tuesday stirred up a hornet's nest of discontent by accusing the London tabloids of giving the new Duchess of Sussex 'a raw deal'.
LONDON - Could Meghan Markle really face the same fate as Princess Diana? Britain's newspapers on Wednesday angrily challenged US actor George Clooney's claim that their treatment of Prince Harry's wife resembled the hounding of his late mother.
Clooney, who attended the couple's wedding last year, on Tuesday stirred up a hornet's nest of discontent by accusing the London tabloids of giving the new Duchess of Sussex "a raw deal".
"She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was," the Hollywood superstar told Australian magazine WHO during an interview in Los Angeles.
"It's history repeating itself," Clooney warned. "And we've seen how that ends."
The ending Clooney referred to was the 1997 car crash in Paris in which Diana died along with Dodi Al-Fayed as they fled the paparazzi.
The tragedy triggered mass public mourning in the UK and soul searching on the part of the press.
It turned royal reporters into villains and forced the media to significantly alter its code of conduct.
Pictures obtained through "persistent pursuit" were banned and a "reasonable expectation of privacy" had to be observed.
The arrival in British public life last year of the mixed-race US actress put these new rules to the test with initially positive coverage slowly giving way to stories about "Duchess Difficult".
Meghan, 37, was said to have been tough on staff, with tensions also reported between her and Prince William's wife Catherine.
Following months of unwanted publicity focused on rifts with her family, the Mail on Sunday also published a letter she wrote to her estranged father begging him to "stop lying" and "exploiting my relationship with my husband".
"You're taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere," Clooney fumed. "It's irresponsible."
'UTTER FANTASY'
It did not take long for the British media to tell Clooney to keep his thoughts to himself.
"George Clooney's claims of Meghan Markle and Diana are utter fantasy," The Times declared.
The Telegraph ran a story under the headline: "Why Meghan isn't the new Diana."
And celebrity TV presenter Piers Morgan penned an article in the Mail Online asking if Clooney was "a REAL friend or just another famous person Meghan's latched onto at the expense of those who, until recently, she professed to care about".
Most of the recent headlines have been about Meghan's father.
But the bigger question facing British society as a whole is whether the papers' two-decade truce with Buckingham Palace is coming to an end.
Veteran royal watcher and biographer Penny Junor said the cases of Meghan and Diana could hardly be more different.
"I haven't heard that Meghan is complaining of the paparazzi. I've never heard anyone talk about that being a problem," Junor told AFP.
"I think (Meghan) is able to go about her life and walk in the park and be in restaurants and be a normal person without a dozen paparazzi following her," she said.
"Diana was not able to do that."
Both Junor and Morgan accused Meghan and her father of courting trouble by trying to settle scores through the press.
The Mail on Sunday's letter followed an article featuring several of Meghan's friends in People magazine entitled: "The truth about Meghan Markle's dad."
Morgan said it was "staggering" that "Meghan thinks the way to resolve this bitter dispute is to unleash her friends to attack her dad in People magazine".
Junor recalled that Diana also used the press by giving private briefings to favourite reporters.
"That's a very dangerous thing to do and it did eventually blow up in her face," Junor said.
But she insisted that times had changed.
"I think there was a lot of naivety in the Diana era," she said.
"I think everybody has gotten much wiser to the media and how destructive the media can be."
More in Lifestyle
-
Avril Lavigne learned from Lyme disease battle
-
Directors of Netflix Catalonia documentary return award
-
Stuck in a rut this V-Day? Here are a few options to spice things up
-
Justin Bieber undergoing counselling
-
Rapper 21 Savage granted bond, to be released - lawyer
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.