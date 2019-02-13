Man Utd, PSG face Uefa investigation after fan incidents
Both sides face charges that their fans threw objects during the last 16, first leg, which PSG won 2-0.
PARIS - Uefa on Wednesday announced that disciplinary proceedings had begun against both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain after numerous incidents involving their supporters during Tuesday's Champions League clash at Old Trafford.
Both sides face charges that their fans threw objects during the last 16, first leg, which PSG won 2-0. PSG's former United winger Angel di Maria was photographed holding a bottle that had been thrown towards him from the crowd.
In addition, PSG face charges after fireworks were lit by their supporters, as well as for "acts of damages" and "crowd disturbance".
The Premier League side also face charges that their fans blocked stairways during the game, going against the safety and security regulations of European football's governing body.
UEFA said their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on 28 February.
The second leg of the tie will be played in Paris on 6 March.
PSG had one end of their Parc des Princes stadium closed for their 6-1 win over Red Star Belgrade in the group stage in October as a punishment after fans lit flares during their defeat at home to Real Madrid in the competition last season.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Nico Rosberg calls on Johann Rupert to bring Formula 1 back to SA
-
West Indies bowler Gabriel suspended after Root exchange
-
'Super tired' Pliskova fifth star to pull out of Qatar Open
-
Mbappe stars as PSG hand Solskjaer's Man Utd a reality check
-
Xasa: Sascoc president Sam does not respect political authority
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.